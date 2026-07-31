Pop Boy George refuses to 'pipe down' after pro-Israel song backlash as he calls out 'gay folk' attacking him online Boy George has doubled down on his pro‑Israel stance just days after pulling out of Jesus Christ Superstar, insisting he refuses to be silenced. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Boy George has declared he “won’t pipe down” after facing fierce criticism over his pro‑Israel track We Will Dance Again, posting a fiery message online shortly after stepping away from his upcoming role in Jesus Christ Superstar.

The Culture Club singer, 65, had been due to appear as King Herod at the London Palladium next month as part of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice rock opera’s rotating cast of guest performers. But his manager Paul Kemsley announced on Thursday (30.07.26) that George had withdrawn from the production, with the decision linked to the controversy surrounding his AI‑assisted song addressing the October 7 Hamas attacks and the war in Gaza.

The track has sparked heated debate across social media, prompting George to post a lengthy message on X insisting he won’t stay quiet.

He wrote: “So many people are calling me and saying I should pipe down and let it blow over… I'm afraid it's not an option.”

He went on to criticise “gay folk attacking me,” argue that no one speaks for an entire community, and condemn anonymous online abuse, saying people should “have the guts to show the world who you are.”

George added that his warnings about people wanting to “kill every last one of us” referred to threats against both Jewish people and LGBTQ+ communities.



