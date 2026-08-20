R&B/Soul Mariah Carey marks 25th anniversary of Glitter with Didn’t Mean To Turn You On remix Mariah Carey has teamed up with Rochelle Jordan for a newly reimagined version of Didn’t Mean To Turn You On, launching a full 25th‑anniversary celebration of her cult‑favourite film Glitter. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Mariah Carey is revisiting one of the most fiercely defended chapters of her catalogue, announcing a new collaboration with Rochelle Jordan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Glitter.

The pair have joined forces on a reimagined version of Didn’t Mean To Turn You On, produced by KLSH, marking the first time their two voices have appeared together on record.

The track leads a wider anniversary campaign for Glitter, Carey’s eighth studio album and the soundtrack to her 2001 film of the same name. Inspired by the movie’s 1983 setting, the project blended dance‑pop, funk, hip‑hop and R'n'B, spawning singles including Loverboy, Never Too Far and Don’t Stop (Funkin’ 4 Jamaica), and featuring appearances from Eric Benét, Ludacris, Da Brat, Busta Rhymes, Fabolous and Ja Rule.

To mark the milestone, Glitter is returning to vinyl for the first time since its original release. A new Digital Deluxe Edition arrives on October 30, expanding the album with 15 additional tracks - including rare and previously unreleased recordings. Fans can pre‑order and pre‑save now HERE.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Mariah said: “If someone had told me back in 2001 that I’d one day be unironically celebrating Glitter’s 25th anniversary, I never would have believed them. I made this album with so much love and care, so it was devastating to watch it become a punchline. I’m endlessly grateful to my fans who kept championing it all these years, and I hope even more people can finally hear it for what it is. We found a few recordings buried in the vault that I am really looking forward to sharing with you in October!”

The romantic musical drama initially flopped at the box office, but its soundtrack went on to earn such a devoted following that fans launched a Justice For Glitter campaign in 2018 - ultimately pushing the album back onto charts around the world.