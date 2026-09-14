Indie Live Review: Bloc Party cover t.A.T.u and unveil songs from new album Anatomy of a Brief Romance at Banquet Records gig Bloc Party played at Circuit in Kingston-upon-Thames in London for Banquet Records and treated fans to tracks from their new LP Anatomy of a Brief Romance as well as their hits and a surprise cover. SHARE SHARE

It's been over 20 years since Bloc Party announced themselves on the British indie scene with their exhilarating album Silent Alarm.

As many of their 2000s indie peers start to look backwards with tours celebrating the anniversaries of their most famous albums, Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke continues to look forward with the band dropping their seventh album, Anatomy of a Brief Romance, last Friday (11.09.26).

To celebrate the release of the LP, the band took to the stage at Circuit in Kingston-upon-Thames last Thursday (10.09.26) for Banquet Records - the independent record store run by Jon Tolley who has made this leafy suburb in South West London an essential destination for live music.

More modest than most indie singers, Kele welcomed the sold-out crowd by saying: "Hello, we’re Bloc Party. We will be playing some songs from our new record … I nearly forgot it then! And then some songs hopefully you will know."

They kicked-off proceedings with the first three tracks from the record, 22.01.22, Coming On Strong and Love Bombs, with Kele showing off his loop pedal skills on the last of the trio of new songs.

Then came the first blast from the past with Mercury from Bloc Party's third album Intimacy, released in 2008.

Clark Kent followed and the Radiohead-influenced, low-fi track was a real highlight from Anatomy of a Brief Romance.

The majority of the devoted crowd - many of whom were clad in T-shirts celebrating previous albums and tours - were around when Bloc Party came out of the blocks, and the cheers were loud when Kele promised a "golden oldie" only to forget where he was in the set.

Correcting himself, he said: "No it’s not. I’m so excited I forgot how to read. This is called Worst Birthday Ever, and it really was.”

But the "golden oldies" did come.

Banquet was the first song from their 2005 debut Silent Alarm and what fans were waiting for after Kele's early promise.

Bloc Party playing Banquet at their Banquet Records gig in Kingston. What could be more fitting? pic.twitter.com/VNBwO6CbBx — Contact Music (@Contactmusic) September 14, 2026





The band wanted to showcase their new album as much as possible and unveiled Now We Can't Be Friends, Blue and Pigwig to the intently listening audience, something that Kele, 44, was grateful for.

Showing his appreciation to his fans, he said: "Thank you for being so kind to us, I know you probably don't know any of these songs but it’s nice to feel your energy. You might know this one..."

The band then launched into I Still Remember - the band's 2007 Top 20 single. Kele's lyrics about an unrequited and secret love sparking memories of love long lost amongst those fans who have been with Bloc Party from the beginning.

After departing the stage, Bloc Party returned for an encore with Kele promising a surprise.

He said: "Today has been a bit of a weird day in Bloc Party land. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. So in light of that we’re going to do something a bit different."

The band then launched into a surprise cover of All the Things She Said, the 2002 smash hit from controversial queerbaiting Russian pop duo t.A.T.u.

It may not have been an obvious choice as a crowd-pleasing cover but it worked. The 2000s are just in right now.

They closed with Helicopter which left Circuit nightclub jumping and the Bloc Party loyalists heading off into the night happy.





Bloc Party continue their intimate tour of record stores this week around the release of Anatomy Of A Brief Romance. For dates and information on how to get tickets visit here.

The band return to the road later this year for a co-headline tour with Interpol for a run of 18 dates across the UK and Europe kicking off in Copenhagen on 10 November at the Royal Arena and fans can visit here for the full list of dates and tickets.





Bloc Party setlist at Circuit:

22.01.22

Coming On Strong

Love Bombs

Mercury

Clark Kent

Not Your Problem

Worst Birthday Ever

So He Begins to Lie

Song for Clay (Disappear Here)

Banquet

Traps

Now We Can't Be Friends

Blue

Pigwig

I Still Remember

Moving On





Encore:

All the Things She Said (t.A.T.u. cover)

Helicopter







