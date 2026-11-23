Pop Space oddities: how pop music fell for aliens and outer space How has space influenced the music charts? SHARE SHARE

Pop music and the space age grew up together. The first satellites went into orbit just as the seven-inch single was taking over the record shops, and songwriters have been looking upwards ever since. Some heard romance in the stars, some heard loneliness, and a few simply wanted to say hello to whoever might be out there. Here is how the charts were colonised.

Lift-off: a satellite at number one

The first great space record had no words at all. In July 1962 the Telstar communications satellite was launched, and within weeks the London producer Joe Meek had written an instrumental in its honour. Recorded by The Tornados and led by the thin, eerie tone of a clavioline keyboard, "Telstar" sounded like nothing else on the radio. It went to number one in Britain, staying there for five weeks, and that December it reached the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 as well, the first American number one by a British group. The British Invasion is usually dated from 1964, but a studio band playing a tune about a satellite got there first.

Seven years later, the timing was even sharper. David Bowie's "Space Oddity" was released on 11 July 1969, five days before Apollo 11 left for the Moon. Its title nodded to Stanley Kubrick's film 2001: A Space Odyssey, and its astronaut, Major Tom, became the first of Bowie's famous characters. The single climbed to number five in Britain that autumn. It had a long afterlife too: a reissue reached number 15 in America in 1973, and another gave Bowie his first British number one in November 1975.

The lonely astronaut

What Bowie had spotted was that space travel made a perfect image for isolation, and the early 1970s ran with it. Elton John's "Rocket Man", from the 1972 album Honky Château, took its idea from a Ray Bradbury short story about an astronaut for whom spaceflight is just a job that keeps him far from home. With Bernie Taupin's words and one of John's most graceful melodies, it reached number two in Britain and number six in America.

Bowie returned to the theme the same year, this time from the other side. "Starman" imagined a visitor arriving rather than a human leaving, and his performance of it on Top of the Pops in July 1972 is still remembered as the moment Ziggy Stardust landed in British living rooms. The single peaked at number 10 and the album went top five.

It says something about the staying power of the theme that friendly aliens now turn up well beyond the record racks. The Reactoonz slot, released by the studio Play'n GO in 2017, drops rows of aliens onto a seven-by-seven grid and pays for clusters of five or more matching ones rather than for lines, with every result down to chance. The visitor from space has become a piece of shared pop shorthand, and music did much of the work of putting it there.

Elton John in 1968 / Credit: Getty Images





Calling all occupants

By the middle of the decade, the mood had turned from lonely to welcoming. In December 1975 Parliament released Mothership Connection, a funk concept album built around an outer-space theme. George Clinton later explained that space was one more place people did not expect to find Black performers, so that was where he set the party. The band's concerts featured a huge spaceship prop that was lowered onto the stage, and the album was added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry in 2011.

Stranger still was "Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft". The Canadian band Klaatu wrote it for their 1976 debut album, inspired by a 1953 event in which a flying saucer society asked its members to send a collective telepathic greeting into space. A year later the Carpenters, of all people, covered it on their album Passage, with a full orchestral arrangement by Peter Knight. It reached number nine in Britain and number 32 in America, and remains one of the oddest hits of the decade.

Then, in 1977, the idea became real. NASA's two Voyager probes each left Earth carrying a golden record chosen by a committee chaired by Carl Sagan. Among the selections were Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" and Blind Willie Johnson's "Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground".

Chuck Berry / Credit: AVALON





Still out there

The fascination never really faded. In January 1996, "Spaceman" by Babylon Zoo, boosted by a jeans advert, entered the British chart at number one and sold 383,000 copies in its first week. Every generation, it seems, finds its own reason to look up. And somewhere beyond the edge of the solar system, a rock and roll record is still travelling outwards, waiting for an audience.

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