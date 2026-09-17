Metal Listen: Metalcore royalty Oli Sykes and Courtney LaPlante drop EDM track for Valorant Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante have teamed up with producer Grabbitz on If The Sun Burns Out Tonight, a new Valorant anthem created for the Champions Shanghai 2026 Finals. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes and Spiritbox bandleader Courtney LaPlante have released their EDM-heavy track for Valorant.

The metalcore stars worked with producer Grabbitz on If The Sun Burns Out Tonight for the tactical hero shooter's upcoming Champions Shanghai 2026 Finals, taking place between September 24 and October 18.

Sykes said: “I’ve always been drawn to projects that blur the lines between storytelling and music, so working with Riot Games, alongside Grabbitz and Courtney, and becoming part of the Valorant world felt like a really natural fit."

LaPlante said: “I cannot wait to release this song! Oli has given me the opportunity to perform live with Bring Me The Horizon many times over the years, and we’re finally debuting something we worked on together. Grabbitz produced such a great atmosphere and a song tailored to all three of our voices and Oli went in right away and made it a true collaboration."

Grabbitz added: “The best collaborations happen when everyone brings a different perspective to the room – and that’s what makes this record so exciting to me.

“Oli, Courtney and I came together from different corners of the globe, and landed on a track that sits effortlessly between my electronic world and the heavy landscapes of Bring Me The Horizon and Spiritbox. The 3 of us just clicked – and the result is what I believe to be the best Valorant anthem to date.”

Speaking about how influential BMTH have been on the scene and herself in particular, LaPlante previously told NME:“I think a lot of metal bands are very comfortable doing the same things as everyone else. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course – I love seeing a band who’ve been around for 30 years playing to three generations of fans, but Bring Me The Horizon speak to my dreams a lot more."



