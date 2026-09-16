Metal Metallica extend M72 World Tour with new 2027 North American stadium dates Metallica have added a fresh run of North American stadium shows to their M72 World Tour, confirming new dates from May to June 2027. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Metallica have announced a new block of North American stadium shows for 2027, extending their long‑running M72 World Tour into a fourth year.

The latest leg begins May 8 2027 at BC Place, Vancouver, and will visit 12 cities across the US and Canada before wrapping on June 19 2027 at Rice‑Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City.

The tour expansion follows 99 shows played since the M72 run began in April 2023, with the band performing in 26 countries and drawing nearly five million fans.

The 2027 dates will take place after Metallica complete their Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, which runs from October 1 2026 to March 13 2027.

Support acts for the new shows will be Limp Bizkit and Avatar.

Metallica’s fan club presale opens September 26 at 10am local time, with additional presales running throughout the week.

General onsale begins September 25 at 10am local time. Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers will also have access to dedicated presale windows. For more information, head HERE.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit local charities through Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation.