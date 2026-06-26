Metal Metallica smash Glasgow attendance record with 58,000‑strong Hampden Park takeover Metallica drew the biggest crowd in Glasgow’s history as 58,000 fans packed into Hampden Park for their M72 World Tour stop. SHARE SHARE Credit: Brett Murray

Metallica broke the record for the biggest ever audience in Glasgow at Barclays Hampden Park.

The heavy metal legends' M72 World Tour took the Scottish city on June 25, 2026, where more than 58,000 fans rocked out with James Hetfield and co.

The Ride The Lightning rockers are currently thundering their way through 16 stadiums in Europe.

Next up, Metallica play Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday (28.06.26).

The band recently hit the headlines after guitarist Kirk Hammett wore a T‑shirt declaring “Taylor Swift is a CIA Psyop”.

When they headlined Budapest's Puskás Aréna on June 13, he caused a stir by donning the offending Taylor top.

Days later, during the band's performance of Seek and Destroy in Dublin, Hammett took a tumble, with many Taylor finds joking that it was karma.

The rocker laughed it off by captioning a clip of his fall on Instagram Stories: "Slip and Destroy."







