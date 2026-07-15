K-pop NCT 127 renew contracts with SM Entertainment ahead of new album All seven members of NCT 127 have renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment as the group prepares to release a new album. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

NCT 127 will remain a seven‑piece, with SM Entertainment confirming that Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo and Haechan have all renewed their contracts.

The K-pop group celebrated their 10th anniversary on July 7, and the renewal is a sign of their commitment to the band and each other.

The Seoul act are preparing to drop their seventh studio album on August 24. Once the record lands, the group will head straight into their fifth tour, NEO CITY – THE REDLINE.

The trek begins with three shows at the KSPO DOME from September 18 to 20.

A decade ago, the band stole fans' hearts with their debut single, Fire Truck, since then, they've released a string of hits, including Fact Check, 2 Baddies, Kick It, and Cherry Bomb.

The band's last studio album was 2024's Walk.

A month after the record came out, former member Taeil was dropped from the boy band over sexual assault allegations.

He pleaded guilty in July 2025, and was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.