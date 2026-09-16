Pop Finneas, Lukas Graham and Beoga leave Ed Sheeran tour following Macklemore controversy Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Ed Sheeran’s backing band Beoga have withdrawn from the singer’s Loop tour following the removal of Macklemore from the line-up after his comments supporting Palestine. SHARE SHARE

Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour has been hit by a wave of departures after Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and backing band Beoga announced they would no longer take part in the shows following the removal of Macklemore from the line-up.

The controversy began after Macklemore used his opening slot at an Ed Sheeran show in New Jersey earlier this month to speak in support of the people of Palestine. The 43-year-old rapper later revealed on Monday (15.09.26) that he had been dropped from the tour.

Macklemore stressed that he did not blame his “friend” Ed Sheeran for the decision, while Sheeran also insisted he was “not complicit” in the move and was not responsible for removing the rapper from the bill.

Macklemore was dropped from the tour due to his support for Palestine on stage / Credit: AVALON





However, several artists involved with the tour have since chosen to withdraw.

Finneas, who was scheduled to join Sheeran for his upcoming South American dates, announced his decision on Instagram.

He wrote: “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed.

“I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”

Finneas has quit Ed Sheeran's tour in the wake of the controversy / Credit: Getty





Aaron Rowe, who had been brought in as one of Macklemore’s replacements for the US shows, also confirmed he would step away from the tour.

The musician said he had not made the decision lightly because Sheeran “has been a friend to me and has changed my life.”

Aaron wrote on Instagram: “I could never thank him enough for this. But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation.”

He added: “I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children. I would lose all respect for myself to carry on as normal.”

Aaron continued: “I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonization, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland. Free Palestine.”

His comments were echoed by Beoga, the Irish band who have toured with Sheeran and collaborated with him on Galway Girl.

The group said in a statement: “We are a traditional Irish band who never saw ourselves playing stadiums of that size and that opportunity is not lost on us.

“We have been friends with Ed for over 10 years now and will continue to be. We believe in dialogue as a means of progressing the plight of the Palestinian people.”

Beoga explained: “We have made the decision to depart as Ed Sheeran’s band on the remaining US Loop tour, following the silencing of Macklemore by Zionist lobbies.”

They continued: “We are Irish people who understand colonialism. As founding members of the Irish Artists for Palestine movement, we are committed activists for justice and will continue to be.”

Danish group Lukas Graham, fronted by Lukas Forchhammer, also announced their withdrawal while expressing their affection and respect for Sheeran.

The band wrote on Instagram: “It's hard to watch families in other parts of the world burying the people they love. We should be able to speak about war, about civilians being killed, about children who deserve to grow up. Wherever they live. Whatever flag flies over them.”

They added: “I love Ed, and I'm grateful for everything we've shared. That hasn't changed. But I can't put these words out into the world and carry on with this tour as things stand. We're withdrawing from the remaining dates.”

Before the departures were announced, Sheeran released a statement addressing the situation and said he was “appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine”.

He said: “The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy. There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated.”

The Shape of You singer explained that Macklemore had originally been invited to join the tour because he respected him as an artist, and said support acts were free to choose their own setlists.

Sheeran claimed that after the New Jersey shows, he was informed venues had threatened to cancel performances if Macklemore remained on the bill, and that the final decision was made by the promoter.

He said: “I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living.”

Sheeran also explained his decision not to use his professional platform for political debate, saying he wants his concerts to remain a place of “safety and sanctuary” for audiences of all backgrounds.

He wrote: “My audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds. Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum.”

He added: “I respect Macklemore’s strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes. However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace.”



