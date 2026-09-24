Metal Bullet For My Valentine announce new album Social Apocalypse with guest collaborations and tour Bullet For My Valentine will release Social Apocalypse on March 19 2027, introducing two rare guest features and a new title‑track single. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Bullet For My Valentine have confirmed details of their new album Social Apocalypse, arriving March 19, 2027.

The announcement lands with a new single of the same name, the band’s first fresh music in four years. The track sees Matt Tuck tearing into themes of collapse and fading hope, setting the tone for the record.

The album features two collaborations, a rarity for Bullet. Against The Current’s Chrissy Costanza appears on In The Absence Of You, while Lorna Shore vocalist Will Ramos delivers a heavy, high‑intensity turn on I Don’t Trust Tomorrow. Both tracks bring new dynamics to the band’s sound and mark the first time Bullet have invited outside voices onto a studio album in years.

Tuck says the record reflects the pressure and instability of modern life. He describes a world moving at “a rapid pace”, where conflict overshadows unity and younger generations face a completely different reality. The album mixes personal introspection with wider observations about a planet “coming off the rails”.

The band worked again with producer Carl Bown, who has been involved in four previous Bullet albums. Tuck says Bown pushed the group to refine every detail and never settle, shaping each track into its final form.

Social Apocalypse includes ten songs, ranging from the title track to Masquerade, Fragile and Read Between The Lines. A limited white‑label first pressing is available for 72 hours through Ceremony of Roses, with wider pre‑sales opening on September 28. Standard and deluxe vinyl variants, plus a signed CD, will follow.

Bullet For My Valentine have also announced their biggest headline tour to date.

The run covers arenas across the UK and Europe in early 2027.

Pendulum will appear as special guests, with Dark Divine opening each night.

The tour includes stops in Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Zurich, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki, Munich, Paris, Frankfurt, Vienna, Budapest, Prague, Berlin, Amsterdam and Brussels, before UK dates in Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Manchester.

UK tickets will go on sale on September 30 at 9am. For ticket information, head HERE.

Pre-save Social Apocalypse now.