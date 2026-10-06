Rock Roger Waters and son Harry announce LEGACY - A Pink Floyd Show 2027 UK tour Roger Waters will bring a new production, LEGACY – A Pink Floyd Show, to the UK in June 2027 as part of a wider North American and European tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Roger Waters will bring his new touring production, LEGACY - A Pink Floyd Show, to the UK in June 2027.

The UK leg begins at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on June 16 and continues through Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sheffield, Southend, Brighton and Wolverhampton before closing at London’s Eventim Apollo on June 27.

The show has been developed under Waters’ direction and centres on Pink Floyd’s 1971–1979 catalogue. A 10‑piece band led by his musical director son Harry Waters will perform material from The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall. Waters’ creative team has built a new visual presentation for the tour, using high‑definition LED screens and imagery inspired by the original Pink Floyd work created during his time as the band’s conceptual lead.

Harry Waters’ connection to the music dates back to childhood, when his voice appeared on The Wall track Goodbye Blue Sky. He later spent more than 15 years touring with his father on major productions including The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall and Desert Trip.

He commented: "I fell in love with the music immediately.

"It really had an impact on me, irrespective of any bias because it was Dad's music. I still love it deeply to this day."

He added: Collaborating with Dad on this new production is such an honour, and I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to bring this music to fans old and new, around the world."

His father said: "These songs have meant so much to so many people for so many years, and I'm excited for audiences to come together and experience them live again.

"Harry has assembled a terrific band, and I can't wait for fans around the world to see the special show we’ve created together."

The two‑hour set list was shaped by Harry and drummer Graham Broad and draws from Pink Floyd’s most celebrated material. Harry cites Animals as his favourite album and Shine On You Crazy Diamond as the track he most enjoys performing.

A global search was launched to find a vocalist capable of handling Waters’ original lead parts. Harry listened to more than 3,000 submissions before selecting Clifton David Broadbridge, a Canadian singer now based in Nashville, following an in‑person audition.

The tour spans 100 performances across North America and Europe in 2027.

Tickets for the UK tour go on sale on October 9 at 12pm from the venues and BookingsDirect.com, following a venue and agent pre-sale from October 8 at 12pm.

For more information, head to www.RogerWatersLegacy.com.