R&B/Soul Rihanna reveals she's sitting on tons of music Rihanna excited fans when she teased she is sitting on tons of unreleased music. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Rihanna has excited fans by revealing she is sitting on tons of unreleased music.

During a Fenty Beauty TikTok Live event, she said: "If there are 10 products in a vault, then I have at least 17 vaults." That would equate to 170 songs.

It comes after her partner, A$AP Rocky, revealed the singer is back in the studio working on her long-awaited new album.

The 38-year-old superstar has kept fans guessing about her musical future since releasing her acclaimed eighth studio album Anti in 2016, but her the rapper hinted that new material could be on the way.

Speaking on an episode of The Jason Lee Show in August, Rocky shut down speculation that Rihanna’s family life, including their three children, or her successful Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty businesses were responsible for the delay.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, revealed that Rihanna is actively creating new music.

He said: "Nah. She in the studio right now. Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe."

Rocky added: "Bro, she working. She cooking, no funny s***. Damn, I’mma get in trouble for this."

This summer, Rihanna made a surprise return to the stage, joining Jay-Z during his Yankee Stadium show on July 12.

The pop icon stunned the New York crowd with performances of Run This Town and B*** Better Have My Money, marking her first live appearance since she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in 2023.

The surprise performance sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for Rihanna to return to music following years focused on her business empire and family.

During the Yankee Stadium appearance, Rihanna acknowledged that she was getting back into the rhythm of performing live after such a long break.

She told the audience: "Y'all know I'm rusty, right? It's been a while, Y'all with me right now?"

Since the release of Anti, Rihanna has continued to dominate popular culture through fashion, beauty, and major live moments, while her devoted fanbase, known as the Navy, has repeatedly called for new music.

The album, which featured hits including Work, Love on the Brain and Needed Me, became one of the most celebrated records of her career and cemented her reputation as one of the defining artists of her generation.