R&B/Soul Rihanna is 'cooking' new music as A$AP Rocky hints long-awaited album is coming Rihanna’s decade-long wait for a follow-up to Anti could finally be nearing its end, with partner A$AP Rocky revealing the superstar is back in the studio working on new music. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Rihanna fans may finally have the news they have been waiting nearly a decade for, as A$AP Rocky has revealed the singer is back in the studio working on her long-awaited new album.

The 38-year-old superstar has kept fans guessing about her musical future since releasing her acclaimed eighth studio album Anti in 2016, but her partner has now hinted that new material could be on the way.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Jason Lee Show, A$AP Rocky shut down speculation that Rihanna’s family life, including their three children, or her successful Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty businesses were responsible for the delay.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, revealed that Rihanna is actively creating new music.

He said: "Nah. She in the studio right now. Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe."

Rocky added: "Bro, she working. She cooking, no funny s***. Damn, I’mma get in trouble for this."

The revelation comes after Rihanna made a surprise return to the stage earlier this month, joining Jay-Z during his Yankee Stadium show on July 12.

The pop icon stunned the New York crowd with performances of Run This Town and B*** Better Have My Money*, marking her first live appearance since she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in 2023.

The surprise performance sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for Rihanna to return to music following years focused on her business empire and family.

During the Yankee Stadium appearance, Rihanna acknowledged that she was getting back into the rhythm of performing live after such a long break.

She told the audience: "Y'all know I'm rusty, right? It's been a while, Y'all with me right now?"

Since the release of Anti, Rihanna has continued to dominate popular culture through fashion, beauty, and major live moments, while her devoted fanbase, known as the Navy, has repeatedly called for new music.

The album, which featured hits including Work, Love on the Brain and Needed Me, became one of the most celebrated records of her career and cemented her reputation as one of the defining artists of her generation.