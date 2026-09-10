Rock Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens and mgk defended by Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows amid clash of fanbases Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows urged fans to stop feuding online as he defended Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens and mgk during Rock in Rio, reminding the crowd to “seize the day” instead of wasting energy on negativity. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows has defended Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens and mgk after a backlash over their appearances at Rock in Rio.

Fans locked horns on X/Twitter over some of this year’s festival acts, but when Shadows and co hit the stage they reminded festival‑goers to “seize the day” and stop wasting time moaning because life’s too short.

Speaking onstage at the Brazilian festival held at Parque Olímpico, Rio de Janeiro last week, he said: “So let's chat for a second. I was looking through my Twitter feed. A lot of negativity out there, a lot of negativity about the festival and the bands that are playing, and a lot of fan bases all arguing with each other. I'm here to tell you all the bands on this bill today, we're all - friends. And when we see that s*** going on, it's really sad, because everybody in this new era of rock and roll and metal wants to lift each other up. So that goes to mgk, Bad Omens, Poppy, Bring Me The Horizon, Sepultura - they're all but.... So the point is, don't waste your time with that s***. You gotta seize the day. You never know when it's gonna be over."

Check out his full speech below:



