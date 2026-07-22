Pop Could George Michael and Elton John's long lost duet finally be released? George Michael’s former manager Andros Georgiou says he hopes to secure Elton John’s approval to finish and release This Kind of Love, an unreleased duet the pair recorded during the Trojan Souls sessions. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

George Michael’s former manager Andros Georgiou has revealed he is hoping to release a previously unfinished duet the late singer recorded with Sir Elton John.

The track, titled This Kind of Love, was worked on during sessions for Michael's long‑rumoured Trojan Souls project, and Georgiou now hopes to bring the two stars’ vocals together for an official release.

Georgiou - who is also Michael’s cousin - has created a documentary about the making of Trojan Souls, which is currently available to watch online. The film includes a never‑before‑seen interview with Elton, who spoke warmly about his relationship with Michael and his admiration for his talent.

Georgiou told The Sun’s Bizarre column: “Elton came in to do a song called This Kind of Love. I got this incredible interview with Elton that no one has seen and I’m saving that for when the film gets snapped up by a streamer like Apple. Elton said on the film, ‘I will literally do anything for George. I know at 21 he got the Ivor Novello award, and no one had ever done that before. When I got the call, before anything was said, I said yes.’”

He explained that the team prioritised finishing the track at the time because Elton had agreed to take part.

He said: “I’ve got George singing the track and Elton singing the track so the dream is to make another track.

“I would have to ask Elton’s permission to put the vocals together. I’m sure Elton would say yes because he was blown away by the song and was a huge supporter of George.”

Elton and Michael previously collaborated on a reworked version of Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, which they first performed together at Live Aid in 1985. The duet became a major hit in the early 1990s, reaching number one in the UK and number two in the US.

Following Michael’s death in December 2016, Elton paid tribute to him as both a friend and an extraordinary artist.

In a radio interview, he described Michael as “one of the most brilliant songwriters this country’s ever produced” and praised his generosity, saying he was “the kindest, most generous man” who often helped others quietly and without seeking recognition.