Classical Adele ‘in talks to sing opera’ for her role in Tom Ford’s Cry To Heaven Adele has reportedly discussed performing opera in Tom Ford’s upcoming film Cry To Heaven, as she prepares for her first major acting role. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Adele is said to be exploring the idea of singing opera for her big‑screen debut in Tom Ford’s upcoming drama Cry To Heaven.

The singer stars alongside Colin Firth, Nicholas Hoult, Thandiwe Newton and Aaron Taylor‑Johnson in the new film, and has reportedly been working closely with Ford on how music might fit into her role.

A source told The Sun’s Bizarre column: “Adele took the process of working on this film very seriously. She is starring alongside heavyweights like Colin Firth and Mark Strong, so she really threw herself into it. As part of that process, Adele and Tom spoke about music ideas and the possibility of her singing in the film.”

The insider added that the film’s operatic themes sparked conversations about how Adele’s voice could be used: “The reality is that it’s centred on opera music. So she has been breaking down ideas around developing that feel in a modern context. She may not be trained in that style, but her voice is so powerful and captivating, it can fit well into something different. The suggestion was to throw ideas around and see what could work.”

Adele has reportedly leaned on her long‑time friend Jennifer Lawrence for support as she steps into acting. According to the Daily Mail, Lawrence spent time with the singer at her Los Angeles home last year, offering encouragement as Adele prepared for the role.

A source said: “Adele and Jennifer have been close for many years. Adele was a great support for Jennifer as she dealt with pregnancy and motherhood while balancing her career, so it was natural that Jennifer was happy to offer some love back. Adele has spent most of the last decade turning down the chance of film and TV gigs. She was always worried about acting not being her craft and that she would freeze on set. Effectively, she has one of the best actresses in the business as her guru.”

Lawrence has previously spoken about Adele’s instincts - including the advice she ignored when she accepted a role in 2016’s Passengers, a film that performed well at the box office but was widely criticised. She told the New York Times: “I regret Passengers I guess. Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her!”

The pair first met at the 2013 Oscars, where Adele won Best Original Song for Skyfall and Lawrence took home Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook. Reflecting on their friendship in Time magazine, Lawrence wrote: “I remember sneaking backstage while she performed ‘Skyfall’, trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer… I had been a fan of hers since ‘Chasing Pavements’.”