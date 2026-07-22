K-pop BIGBANG mark 20th anniversary with free Han River celebration ahead of major global stadium tour BIGBANG will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a free Coupang Play event in Seoul. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

BIGBANG are preparing to honour two decades at the top of K‑pop with a landmark celebration in Seoul.

The anniversary festivities begin on August 19, when Coupang Play hosts a free fan event titled Coupang Play X BIGBANG 20th Anniversary X Han River Collaboration at Yeouido Han River Park’s Water Light Stage.

The one‑night celebration promises an immersive tribute to the group’s legacy. Fans will be treated to a DJ set reimagining BIGBANG’s biggest hits, alongside a career‑spanning visual retrospective charting their rise from trainees to global icons. Organisers say the event is designed to let audiences “step inside” BIGBANG’s musical universe, with a focus on dynamic staging and large‑scale visual storytelling.

As the evening unfolds, the park will transform into a full multimedia spectacle. A custom media‑art installation will bring the “BIGBANG universe” to life with orchestral soundscapes and cinematic lighting, before the night culminates in a drone show over the Han River and a fireworks finale. Reservations open on July 28, via the Coupang Play app, with entry limited to Coupang Wow members and strict ID checks in place to prevent fraud.

The free event comes ahead of a massive new stadium tour that will take the group across the world for the first time since 2017.

G‑Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung will kick off the tour with a three‑night homecoming at Goyang Stadium from August 21 to 23, before heading to Oakland, East Rutherford, Paris, London, Sydney, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Kaohsiung.

The tour follows the trio’s high‑profile reunion at Coachella 2026, where they finally took the stage after their originally planned 2020 appearance was cancelled due to the pandemic. Their return came after months of speculation about the group’s future, fuelled by G‑Dragon’s comments during his Übermensch tour finale in Seoul in late 2025. Taeyang and Daesung joined him for a surprise mini‑set, performing Home Sweet Home, We Like 2 Party and Fool of Tears.

Since debuting under YG Entertainment in 2006, BIGBANG have shaped the global trajectory of K‑pop with hits including Lie, Last Farewell and Bang Bang Bang, building a global fanbase.