K-pop K-pop idols BigBang announce first world tour since 2017 to mark 20th anniversary BigBang will reunite for a massive 31‑show stadium world tour in 2026–27, marking the K‑pop icons’ first full trek in nearly a decade. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

BigBang are officially hitting the road again.

The K‑pop heavyweights have announced a huge 20th‑anniversary stadium tour - their first since 2017 - with 31 dates confirmed across Asia, North America, Europe and Australia.

G‑Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung will launch the run on August 21, 2026, with a three‑night homecoming at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, before taking the show worldwide.

The itinerary includes major stops in Oakland, East Rutherford, Paris, London, Sydney, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Kaohsiung.

The reunion follows BigBang’s high‑profile return to the stage at Coachella 2026, as well as the release of Still Life in 2022 - their first new music in four years.

Since debuting under YG Entertainment in 2006, BigBang have played a defining role in pushing K‑pop onto the global stage, building a devoted international fanbase with hits such as Lie, Last Farewell, and Bang Bang Bang.

The official tour title and ticketing details are still to come, with fans encouraged to sign up for updates here.

BIGBANG had originally been invited to perform at Coachella in 2020, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday’s set finally delivered the long‑anticipated return, albeit as a trio following T.O.P’s departure.

The performance followed months of speculation about the group’s future, fuelled in part by G‑Dragon’s comments during his Übermensch World Tour finale in Seoul in December 2025.

During the show, Taeyang and Daesung joined him onstage for a surprise mini‑reunion, performing Home Sweet Home, We Like 2 Party and Fool of Tears.

G‑Dragon had teased plans for BIGBANG’s 20th anniversary, hinting that they would “start warming up from April”.





BigBang 2026/2027 stadium tour dates:

Aug 21–23 – Goyang, Goyang Stadium

Sept 5 – Oakland, Oakland‑Alameda County Coliseum

Sept 11 – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium

Sept 19 – Paris, Stade de France

Sept 26 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Oct 10–11 – Taipei, Taipei Dome

Oct 17 – Singapore, National Stadium

Oct 24–25 – Hanoi, Mỹ Đình National Stadium

Oct 31 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Nov 7 – Bangkok, Rajamangala National Stadium

Nov 13–15 – Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium

Nov 27–29 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

Dec 5–6 – Nagoya, Vantelin Dome Nagoya

Dec 13–15 – Tokyo, Tokyo Dome

Dec 26–27 – Fukuoka, Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka

Jan 9 – Kuala Lumpur, TM Stadium Nasional

Jan 16 – Jakarta, Jakarta International Stadium

Feb 27–28 – Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung National Stadium