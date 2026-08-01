Electronic Kaleidoscope Festival brings the fun for all ages London's Kaleidoscope Festival once again proved why its a hit for all ages with this year's offering SHARE SHARE Rudimental headlined Kaleidoscope Festival (Photo by Josette Crispin)

Kaleidoscope Festival returned to London’s Alexandra Palace this month and once again proved why it remains one of the capital’s finest family-friendly festivals.

This year’s event celebrated the sound of London, bringing together garage, house and drum & bass legends alongside comedy, culture and family entertainment. Headlined by Rudimental, the line-up offered something for every musical taste, from the soulful harmonies of the Some Voices Choir to the infectious beats of Groove Armada, Black Grape and MJ Cole. But, as ever, Kaleidoscope is about far more than what happens on the main Hilltop Stage.

Families filled Alexandra Palace Park throughout the day, enjoying everything from the World's Tallest Bubbleologist and Silly Science shows to disco yoga, hip-hop karaoke and circus performances, all in the warm, welcoming atmosphere that has become the festival's trademark. Meanwhile, seasoned festivalgoers found plenty to keep them occupied, dancing their way through the day as generations mixed effortlessly across the site.

Credit: Sophie Harbison

One of the day's standout moments came on the Cloud Stage, where Groove Armada's DJ set proved so popular that security was forced to introduce a one-in, one-out system as fans packed into the arena. It was a fitting reminder that while Kaleidoscope is proudly family-friendly, it never compromises on the quality of its music programme.

Credit: Josette Crispin





Those seeking a break from the beats could head to the Fringe Stage, where comedians including Bec Hill and Olga Koch skilfully adapted their routines for an all-ages crowd. Russell Kane, however, amusingly seemed less interested in toning things down, delivering the kind of high-energy performance his fans have come to expect.

Credit: Sophie Harbison





But the most unintentionally hilarious moment of the afternoon occurred away from the comedy area and over at the Hilltop Stage with Black Grape. Frontman Shaun Ryder spent much of the performance rooted to the spot, admitting he was relying on an autocue because his eyesight no longer allows him to wander too far from the lyrics. Fortunately, neither Ryder nor the crowd seemed remotely bothered. Backed by Kermit and a tight live band, the group delivered a nostalgic celebration of It's Great When You're Straight... Yeah, with classics including In the Name of the Father and Get Higher reminding everyone why the album remains so beloved.

Rudimental brought the evening to a close with an energetic headline set that wrapped up at a sensible, family-friendly time, allowing parents to get tired youngsters home without missing the festival's biggest act. For those without children in tow, the party could continue inside Alexandra Palace's West Hall, where a separate ticket offered the chance to watch England's World Cup quarter-final against Norway.

Credit: Josette Crispin





What continues to set Kaleidoscope apart is its ability to appeal equally to young families, music lovers and comedy fans without ever feeling like it's trying too hard to cater to everyone. Against the backdrop of one of London's finest views, it strikes a balance that few festivals manage.

It's little surprise the event continues to sell out year after year. For anyone curious about taking children to their first festival but not quite ready for a muddy weekend under canvas, Kaleidoscope remains the perfect introduction.

Tickets for next year's festival are on sale now via Kaleidoscope Festival.