Pop Miley Cyrus drops her surname as she prepares to launch new era of music Miley Cyrus has quietly rebranded herself as simply “Miley” on social media, signalling a fresh chapter as she readies her tenth album. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has sparked speculation about a major reinvention after appearing to drop her famous last name ahead of her next musical era.

The 33‑year‑old star has updated all her social media handles to just “Miley”, and even shared a new promotional image captioned with her first name alone.

The singer hasn’t yet explained the change, but it arrives as she gears up to release new music under her new deal with Atlantic Records. Miley hasn’t confirmed a release date for her tenth studio album, though she recently teased that the project will be built around love.

Speaking to actress Daryl Hannah for Wonderland magazine, Miley said: “This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional. They’re always layered.” She added: “There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it’s a reflection of where I am in my life.”





She went on to explain that the theme has followed her across multiple eras: “This one feels especially meaningful because this feeling has stayed with me through multiple eras. That’s something I hadn’t really experienced before.” Miley added that the record explores “a peaceful kind of love”, not just romantically but personally: “Not just the love I share with someone else, but the love I’ve found for myself.”

Her decision to drop “Cyrus” comes just days after the death of her godmother Dolly Parton, who passed away last week aged 80.

Miley paid tribute in an emotional Instagram post, writing: “The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour and between our hearts.”

She added that Parton would want her to keep creating: “What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have.”