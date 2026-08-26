Pop Dolly Parton bizarrely died on a date that has long haunted godchild Miley Cyrus' personal life Dolly Parton passed away on a date that has carried major emotional weight throughout her Miley Cyrus' life and career. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Dolly Parton’s passing eerily came on the same date that major life and career moments have happened to her godchild Miley Cyrus.

The world is in mourning after the country music legend sadly died following a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday (25.08.26) aged 80.

For Cyrus, the date carries an added weight - the 33‑year‑old star has previously spoken about August 25 being a strangely recurring milestone in her life, explaining its significance when she released Used To Be Young.

She said at the time: “I decided to release Used To Be Young on August 25 because this particular date historically has been important to me personally and in my career.”

That pattern stretches back more than a decade. On 25 August 2010, exes Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reportedly ended their relationship for the first time.

That same day in 2013, Cyrus dropped Wrecking Ball - and its video instantly became one of the decade’s most infamous pop moments as she swung naked on a wrecking ball. Hours later, she sparked fresh outrage at the MTV VMAs with her headline‑grabbing performance alongside Robin Thicke, twerking her way into global headlines.

With Dolly’s death now falling on the same date, it's an eerie connection between Cyrus’ long‑standing association with August 25 and the loss of her godmother, one of the most important figures in her life.