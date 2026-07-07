Country New Dolly Parton musical to open on Broadway Dolly: A True Original Musical will begin previews at the St. James Theatre in December, bringing Dolly Parton’s life story to Broadway after its Nashville debut. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s new biographical musical is set to open on Broadway.

Following a successful opening in Nashville in 2025, the show starts previews on December 7, ahead of an official opening on January 19, 2027 - to coincide with Parton’s 81st birthday.

The production is helmed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and follows Parton’s rise from rural Tennessee to global recognition. The musical chronicles the country music legend's journey “from the top of the Smoky Mountains to the top of the world,” charting the ambitions, setbacks and breakthroughs that shaped her career.

The 9 to 5 hitmaker said: “My whole life has been a musical. A grand ole opera really and I can’t wait to present it to you on Broadway. I hope you enjoy watching as much as I’ve enjoyed livin’ it.”





Sher said: “You mention her name and people light up and share a time that she has inspired them and brought them joy.

“But despite all of that genuine love, Dolly has never really shared her story before. She’s offered glimpses and peeks, but this musical allows her to reveal the unfiltered story in her own words.”

After opening night in Nashville, Parton thanked the cast, crew and fans, calling the project “a lifetime in the works.”

Dolly: A True Original Musical will show at St. James Theatre.



