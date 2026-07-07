Pop Natasha Hamilton claims label scrapped lesbian scene from this Atomic Kitten music video Natasha Hamilton has revealed a planned scene of her with another woman in the 2002 Be With You promo was vetoed by the record label - a decision she says denied “representation” despite her willingness to film it. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Natasha Hamilton has claimed a lesbian scene involving her and another female was scrapped from Atomic Kitten's Be With You music video.

The 43-year-old singer - who is flying solo and recently dropped her debut EP Extraction - was all up for the axed scenario in the 2002 promo - but it was ultimately vetoed by the girl group's record label.

Appearing on the Right Back At Ya! podcast, she spilled: “In the video for Be With You, my scene was supposed to be me and a girl. That was what the video director wanted but the record label went, ‘Absolutely not!’. For some reason I was filming last, there was no one there other than the crew and me. The girls are in scenes with boys and I’m not gonna be ‘Billy no-mates’ like ‘no one wants to be with Tash!'"

Asked if she would have agreed to it, she said: “Of course, it would have been amazing! And I’m like, ‘Guys, I just had a baby! It doesn’t matter. It’s representation!’ but no, the label were having none of it.”

Natasha was 16 when she joined Atomic Kitten and she previously admitted being famous at such a young age was not healthy.

She told Heat magazine: "Being famous when you're that young messes with your head. You're cocooned, not living a 'real' life - no bills and no worries.

"After I had my first child and left the band, there was nobody advising me about anything. Suddenly, the money stopped, but the bills didn't.

"I had no plan for what came next, and it was overwhelming. Honestly, it took a long time to put myself back together. There's no exit plan in pop."

Listen back to the full episode of Right Back At Ya! on all major podcasting platforms.







