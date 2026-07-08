Rock Liam Gallagher teases massive 2027 Oasis shows and shuts down ‘farewell’ rumours Liam Gallagher has hinted a huge Oasis tour announcement is coming, while shutting down a fan who suggested it sounded like a farewell. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Liam Gallagher has poured fuel on the Oasis rumour fire - and he’s doing it in classic Liam fashion.

Responding to fan speculation online, he confirmed “something is definitely going on,” but refused to spill details, joking that he couldn’t for “security reasons.”

Keeping the mystery alive, he posted to X: “We will announce when the time is righteous."

When one fan suggested it sounded like a goodbye, Liam shut it down instantly.

He said: “It’s the opposite of a farewell tour, It’s more like WHO F****** WANTS IT KIND OF A TOUR.”

The band are reportedly set to announce a huge run of shows for 2027, including a 12‑night residency at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium. It would be the longest residency ever staged by a major UK rock act. They’ll also return to Knebworth for six record‑breaking shows, making them the only act to play the legendary venue that many times.

A source told The Sun the schedule is already locked in: 12 Etihad dates across six weeks starting in June, followed by six Knebworth shows in September. More dates could be added once the official announcement lands next month.

Insiders say Noel and Liam always planned a second run after last year’s Oasis Live '25 reunion tour, and even considered announcing it during the World Cup because of Wonderwall’s unofficial anthem status - but settled on August instead.

Knebworth remains a sacred site for the Gallaghers. Their 1996 shows drew 2.6 million ticket applications, the biggest demand in UK music history. Oasis smashed that again with Oasis Live ’25, and now they’re preparing to rewrite the record books once more.

Liam has already dropped hints about 2027 plans on X. When a fan asked if certain gig traditions would continue, he replied: “Oh it will.” Asked about Slane Castle, he said: “Good question.” Asked about Scottish venues, he fired back: “Stop trying to cause theatre.”

He even joked they’d be playing the Etihad for “a whole year.”