Rock Liam Gallagher mocks Harry Kane after England captain loses his voice singing Wonderwall Liam Gallagher has ribbed Harry Kane after the England captain was left barely able to speak following a Wonderwall singalong during England’s 3-2 World Cup win over Mexico, later joking he’d “show Harry how it’s done” if the band were called to perform in the final. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Liam Gallagher has poked fun at England captain Harry Kane after the striker lost his voice while belting out Oasis classic Wonderwall during England’s World Cup win.

Kane joined his teammates in celebrating with the singalong after England’s 3-2 victory over Mexico in the early hours of Monday (06.07.27), but the post‑match interview told a different story - with the footballer barely able to croak out his answers.

He told the BBC: “I’ve just been singing, I can’t really talk."

Kane said he was “speechless” after the chaotic game and the referee’s decisions.

Social media quickly lit up with jokes about Kane’s shredded vocals, and the Oasis frontman was first in line.

Posting on X, the Oasis frontman wrote: “It’s hard work that singing, Harry Kane. C’mon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL.”

When a fan suggested Liam and Noel should fly out and perform Wonderwall live if England reach the final, Liam replied: “We’ll see I’m ready,” before adding: “Oh I’ll show Harry how it’s done!”



