Rock Liam Gallagher says England must ‘let the kids run wild’ after World Cup semi-final exit to Argentina The Oasis frontman praised England's efforts despite their semi-final defeat to Argentina before arguing the national side needs a less technical approach if it is to lift the World Cup. SHARE SHARE

Liam Gallagher has urged England to become more “street wise” if they are to end their long wait for World Cup glory.

The Oasis rocker, 53, spoke out after the national side’s hopes in the tournament were ended by Argentina in the tournament’s semi-finals on Wednesday (15.07.26.)

Liam’s response to the defeat included a message of support for the players before aiming a pointed remark at manager Thomas Tuchel’s approach.

He shared his reaction on X after England were beaten 2-1 by Argentina in the World Cup semi-final, saying: “Respect to the lads it’s nobody’s GOD given right to win the WC congratulations to Argentina best team won onwards n sideways LG x.”

Liam later returned to social media to suggest what England needed to change in future tournaments.

He added: “England won’t win a WC until we get street wise and that goes for the managers it’s all got too technical let the kids run wild.”

England won’t win a WC until we get street wise and that goes for the mangers it’s all got too technical let the kids run wild — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 15, 2026





The Manchester singer has been one of England’s most vocal celebrity supporters throughout the tournament, with Oasis’ 1995 anthem Wonderwall becoming synonymous with England’s run after fans and players adopted the song during post-match celebrations.

The renewed attention comes in the wake of Oasis' mammoth 2025 reunion tour, which saw Liam reunite with his estranged older brother Noel Gallagher, 59, for the first time since 2009.

Liam is best known as the frontman of Oasis, whose catalogue includes Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger, Live Forever and Champagne Supernova.

Liam has closely followed England’s progress throughout the competition, particularly after Wonderwall unexpectedly became the soundtrack to the team’s success.

The song took on a new life after around 20,000 England supporters sang it following the side’s 4-2 victory over Croatia on 17 June.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane joined in with supporters after the match, with footage of the celebration quickly spreading online before becoming a regular feature of England’s campaign.

When Harry temporarily lost his voice after celebrating in the wake of England's 3-2 victory over Mexico, with millions seeing him struggle through a television interview, Liam responded with a joke on X.

He said: “It's hard work that singing, Harry Kane. C’mon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL.”

Liam also reacted after reports emerged that streams of Wonderwall had surged ahead of England’s World Cup meeting with Ghana.

“And rightly so it’s a f****** classic and I sound BIBLICAL on it,” he posted.

Noel also welcomed the song’s unexpected role during England’s World Cup campaign, despite previously admitting he supports Ireland when it comes to international football because of his parents heritage.

He told The Sun: “Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players.

“Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there.”