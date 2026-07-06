Pop JENNIE teases new material coming soon Jennie teased that new music is coming “soon” after debuting three unreleased tracks during her Open’er Festival headline set. SHARE SHARE Credit: Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix Denmark/Avalon

JENNIE has hinted new music is on the way "soon" after performing three new songs during her headline at Poland's Open’er Festival.

The BLACKPINK star topped the bill at Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia on July 4, where she performed the unreleased tracks Lock It Down, Heaven and Little Less.

Speaking about the latter tune, she said: “It’s a song I wrote thinking about summer.

“It feels really special to share new music with this many people.

“I really can’t wait to share this new music with you soon.”

In a statement, organisers praised her impact across music and pop culture, calling her “one of the most influential female artists of the era.”

They highlighted her reach since debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016, noting her more than 55 million monthly Spotify listeners and nearly 90 million Instagram followers.

The headline slot came amid a packed summer for Jennie.

She is also booked for Mad Cool Festival in Madrid this weekend, followed by Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Jennie released her debut solo album Ruby last year, marking her first full‑length project outside BLACKPINK.