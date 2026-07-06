K-pop ATEEZ's golden hour continues as band land third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 ATEEZ have continued their chart-topping streak with GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 after GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2 hit No.1 in 2024 and THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL in 2023. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

ATEEZ continue to shine as GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 tops the Billboard 200 chart in the US.

Data provider Luminate recorded that the K-pop idols shifted 228,000 equivalent album units up to July 3.

The US chart news comes after Hongjoong and co scored another major milestone after GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 raced past the million mark in its opening week.

The group returned on June 26 with GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 and its punchy lead single BAD, and within days the record had already smashed through first‑week expectations.

Hanteo Chart confirmed that by June 29 - not even four full days after release - the mini‑album had cleared 1.1 million sales, cementing it as another blockbuster entry in the group’s catalogue.

The achievement added to ATEEZ’s growing list of million‑selling first‑week releases.

The band previously hit seven‑figure numbers with THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW, THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL, and the first four instalments of the GOLDEN HOUR series, making Part.5 the latest chapter in a streak that shows no sign of slowing down.

The rapid momentum around BAD and the new mini‑album reinforces ATEEZ’s status as one of K‑pop’s most consistently high‑performing acts, with fans continuing to push each release to record‑breaking heights.

Check out ContactMusic.com's 10/10 review after ATEEZ delivered a K-pop masterclass at BST Hyde Park at the weekend.



