K-pop Live Review: ATEEZ deliver a K-pop masterclass at BST Hyde Park 2026 From explosive choreography to heartfelt fan interactions, ATEEZ’s landmark BST Hyde Park performance showcased exactly why the group continues to rise on the global stage. SHARE SHARE Credit: @siennalorrainegray

Becoming only the third K‑pop group to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park, ATEEZ arrived in London carrying enormous expectations – and left proving exactly why they deserve the historic slot.

Despite spending the entire day at the festival, thousands of fans from around the world remained visibly excited, eagerly anticipating an evening that belonged entirely to ATEEZ.

The night was also special because their newly released EP, GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5, dropped just days before the concert.

The members’ perfectly synchronised choreography, along with a big crew of back‑up dancers, captivated the entire crowd.

ATEEZ balanced powerful performances with more intimate interactions; during WORK, the atmosphere shifted from from explosive to heartfelt.

The group had their special moments in between sets where each member said a few words to the audience, welcoming them and expressing how happy they were to be back in London: “We are excited to see what kind of energy you have got for us tonight!”

During Arriba, Seonghwa stole the spotlight with his playful drunken performance, while Yunho and Jongho surprised fortunate fans by throwing roses into the crowd, prompting cheers across Hyde Park.

Watching thousands of fans respond instantly to every fan chant was enough to make even casual festival-goers want to join in. International fans went word by word with ATEEZ during NASA and even learnt the ending chant of Ice on my teeth in Korean and delivered it perfectly.

The Hyde Park audience also became one of the first to experience the newly released BAD, which translated effortlessly to the festival stage.

Blind was followed by powerful choreography incorporating red fabrics, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

In a heartbeat, the atmosphere turned magical and incredibly touching when the first notes of WAVE played. The backdrop transformed into a sunlit beach, perfectly complementing London’s beautiful summer sunset, while the members beamed throughout Enough, enjoying this intimate moment with their fans. The pitch-perfect vocals were the highlight of this part of the set. Jongho, as main vocalist, remained remarkably consistent throughout the evening despite the physically demanding set.

Elsewhere, the performance of Adrenaline was pulse‑pounding, and members were splashing water during I’m the one, yet even that wasn’t enough to cool the audience down.

The crowd's roar was thunderous during Guerrilla, with their voices merging into one deafening chant.

They closed the night with The Real, accompanied by fireworks, towering flames, waving flags and, finally, a deep bow of gratitude to their fans.

Nearly two hours of relentless choreography, live vocals and unwavering energy transformed one of London’s biggest festivals into what felt like an ATEEZ stadium show. Judging by the crowd’s response, this historic headline slot won’t be their last.

Rating: 10/10

Words: ​Yelyzaveta Pyrkina