Pop Ed Sheeran plans career break to focus on fatherhood Ed Sheeran told fans he intends to step back from music after his current tour so he can spend more time with his young family. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has revealed he is preparing to take time away from music once his LOOP tour wraps, telling fans he wants to prioritise being a father.

During his show in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday night (13.06.26), the singer paused mid‑set to explain that he may be off the road for some time.

He told the crowd they “may not see him again for a while”, adding: “This is gonna be my last time here in a while. I might take some time off once this tour has ended and sort of do the dad thing. So if I don't see you for a while, I love you, thank you for coming.”

The announcement comes weeks after Sheeran shocked fans by announcing his departure from Asylum/Warner Music after 15 years.

The Azizam singer reflected on meeting A+R executive Ed Howard at a tiny Notting Hill gig when he was just 18 - a chance encounter that led to sofa‑surfing, early demos and eventually a record deal that changed his life.

Sheeran said the split wasn’t fuelled by drama, but by his personal evolution as a father of two.

He explained: “My life is hugely different now… I’ve been feeling in my gut for a long time that a lot of things in my professional life need to change."

Sheeran thanked the label teams worldwide and left the door open for future collaborations.

Sheeran has two daughters - Lyra, five, and four‑year‑old Jupiter - with wife Cherry Seaborn, and has previously spoken about wanting to expand their family.

He told the Daily Star: “I dunno I think maybe I want another girl. They are so fun, it's up and down, when they’re tantrumming it's real! They’re so close in age they’re like locked in. If you have them close together, like it was chaotic, then so good because they play together, bath together and go to school together, everything is locked in.”

Sheeran began the LOOP tour in January in New Zealand, with the run scheduled to conclude in Tampa, Florida, on November 7. The upcoming hiatus will mark his third major break from the industry, following previous pauses in 2015 and again between 2019 and 2021.