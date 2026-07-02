Pop Madonna tipped for possible surprise appearance at London Pride following release of Confessions II Madonna is rumoured to be preparing a brief on‑stage appearance at London Pride this weekend, with organisers hopeful they can secure the pop icon for a moment of support rather than a full performance. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Madonna could make an unexpected appearance at London Pride this weekend, with organisers reportedly working behind the scenes to bring the Queen of Pop onto the main stage for a short address to festival‑goers.

According to The Sun’s Bizarre column, the team behind the annual LGBTQ+ celebration are quietly optimistic they may be able to welcome the singer to the event, which takes place just one day after the release of her new album Confessions II. While nothing has been finalised, insiders say discussions are ongoing.

A source told the outlet: “Madonna is a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has been a very vocal campaigner for decades. Pride means so much to her and the London event happens the day after Confessions II is released.”

Organisers are said to be preparing for last‑minute changes, but believe the star is “primed” to make an appearance if schedules align.

The insider continued: “Organisers are playing it by ear in case of any last‑minute changes but as it stands, Madonna is primed to come out on the main stage.”

If the appearance goes ahead, fans should not expect a performance. Instead, the singer is reportedly planning to make a brief speech before leaving the stage.

The source said: “She isn’t going to be performing like she did in New York. It’s more her coming out, speaking to the crowd and then heading off."

The possibility of Madonna stepping out at Pride has already sparked excitement among organisers, who anticipate a huge reaction from the crowd.

The insider added: “They’re expecting absolute pandemonium if they pull it off.

“But it would be incredible for everyone going to the Pride event in London.”

Madonna has long been associated with LGBTQ+ activism, frequently using her platform to champion equality and highlight issues affecting queer communities.

Her new album Confessions II, released this Friday (03.07.26), has already generated significant attention thanks to its reflective themes and high‑profile collaborations.

Madonna actually debuted the single Love Sensation in collaboration with the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr, performing in New York's Times Square.



