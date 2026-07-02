Rock Liam Gallagher teases Oasis comeback after Wonderwall soundtracks England's World Cup win Liam Gallagher has called on England to “bring it home” and keep national spirits high, praising the team’s use of Wonderwall as the country’s unofficial World Cup anthem. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Liam Gallagher has encouraged England to maintain momentum at the World Cup, telling fans the team can help lift the country’s mood until Oasis return.

The Britpop legend's comments come as Wonderwall continues to be embraced as England’s unofficial tournament anthem.

The track was once again adopted by supporters after England’s win over DR Congo on Wednesday (01.07.26), with Gallagher posting on X: “Let’s keep the biblical vibrations going if the governments we put in power can’t bring it then it’s down to the people c’mon England.”

In a follow‑up message praising England captain Harry Kane, who scored two crucial goals towards the end of the game, he wrote: “Harry Kane, lick it up to ras.”

Gallagher later added: “The country needs good vibrations until the mighty O (Oasis) comes back, life is meant to be good not s***.”

The former Oasis frontman also reacted to the song’s streaming surge after fans and players were seen singing Wonderwall following England’s 4-2 victory over Croatia last week.

Jude Bellingham was among those captured joining in with supporters.

Ahead of England’s match against Ghana, Spotify confirmed the 1995 classic had become the nation’s unofficial anthem.

The platform said: “Wonderwall by Oasis has emerged as the country’s unofficial tournament anthem… the 1995 classic has experienced a resurgence, with a spike in listening of 50 per cent in the UK.”

Responding hours before England’s 0–0 draw with Ghana on Tuesday (23.06.26), Gallagher wrote: “And rightly so it’s a f****** classic and I sound BIBLICAL on it.”

His brother and bandmate Noel Gallagher has also welcomed the song’s renewed popularity.

He told The Sun: “Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players. Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there.”

According to Metro, Wonderwall is among several tracks England submitted for stadium playlists during the tournament, alongside The Beatles’ Hey Jude and Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline.

England captain Harry Kane described the post‑match singalong as one of his “favourite ever moments” in an England shirt.

He said: “It’s the emotional connection with the fans, we know how much it means to them.

“They see how much it means to us. We have that connection right now.”

Midfielder Declan Rice added: “On the pitch after the game and we were just connecting with the fans, and they were singing. That was special. Being in Dallas, singing Wonderwall. There’s nothing like that first time.”