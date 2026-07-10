Pink and Lily Allen lead huge names at this year's O2 Silver Clef Awards The O2 Silver Clef Awards returned to London on Thursday night with a packed red carpet and major honours for Pink and Lily Allen, as the annual Nordoff and Robbins fundraiser delivered another star‑loaded celebration of music and charity. SHARE SHARE





















The O2 Silver Clef Awards returned to London on Thursday night (09.07.26), with a star‑studded guest list and major honours for Pink and Lily Allen.





The annual Nordoff and Robbins fundraiser delivered its usual mix of glamour and big‑name music moments - and the red carpet was packed.





Here’s who turned up to celebrate the magnificent cause...

Read on...