Rock Liam Gallagher: Oasis won't play in Mexico if England lose in World Cup knockout game Liam Gallagher has been getting into it with Mexico fans before England's huge knockout game in the last 16 of the World Cup. SHARE SHARE Liam Gallagher has been having fun with Oasis fans in Mexico

Liam Gallagher has threatened to scrap Oasis gigs in Mexico if they knock England out of the World Cup.

The Oasis singer has been having some tongue in cheek debates with the Britpop group's Mexican fans ahead of the highly anticipated last-16 clash at the country's Azteca national stadium on Sunday (05.07.26) night.

A fan wrote on X: "Liam, I'm Mexican and whatever happens we'll always be friends, ok? None of this will change my love for you."

The 53-year-old star replied: "If you lot win I’ll never speak to you again and you can forget about the oasis concerts. (sic)"

Oasis played two gigs in Mexico City in September 2025, but they're yet to officially announce touring plans for next year.

A different fan from Mexico asked him to "stop fighting" and insisted they "thought we were brothers and sisters".

The Champagne Supernova star teased: "We are but your still gonna get smashed 3-0 Sunday (sic)"

Liam joked that he'll "hide" if the Three Lions do get knocked out by Mexico, one of the tournament's host nations.

If you lot win I’ll never speak to you again and you can forget about the oasis concerts — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2026

Asked what will happen if England win, he said: "Oh I’ll be on here giving all my Mexican brothers n sisters large amounts of grief."

Oasis have played a key role in this summer's World Cup after their 1995 classic Wonderwall has become an anthem for fans and Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The crowd and players have been belting out the tune together at the end of matches, including the team's 2-0 win over Ghana earlier this week.

Before the game, Spotify revealed that Wonderwall has "experience a resurgence" during the tournament, "with a spike in listening of 50 percent in the UK".

In response, just hours before England's 0-0 draw with Ghana on Tuesday night (23.06.26), Liam wrote: "And rightly so it's a f****** classic and I sound BIBLICAL on it."

His brother and bandmate Noel Gallagher has been similarly pleased to see the England camp and supporters adopting the track.

He told The Sun newspaper: "Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players.

"Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there.”