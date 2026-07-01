Rock Liam Gallagher crowns himself 'greatest frontman of all time' over Mick Jagger and Freddie Mercury Liam Gallagher has declared he’s the best frontman ever after wading into an online poll and dismissing Mick Jagger and Freddie Mercury as “attention seeking bumbaclarts.” SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has declared himself the “greatest frontman of all time” while playfully branding Sir Mick Jagger and the late Freddie Mercury attention‑seekers.

An X user with the handle The Extreme Music Enthusiast ran a poll asking: “Mick Jagger or Freddie Mercury? Who’s the greatest frontman of all time?”

The Oasis frontman jumped in with his own verdict, replying: “I AM the rest are all attention seeking bumbaclarts with little f****** dance routines (sic).”

Meanwhile, in a new interview with NME, Rolling Stones frontman Jagger recalled the time Gallagher was "well out of it" and needed to leave his dinner party.

He said: “I vaguely remember him coming to the house in Richmond… I think he was well out of it.”

He debunked the idea they had a bust-up.

Jagger added: “I mean it wasn’t like a physical altercation. I think he just realised that it was time to go. I think it was a get-together, like a dinner party."