Pop Is Justin Bieber planning a tour? Justin Bieber is reportedly steering clear of a full‑scale tour, despite a surge in momentum from his SWAG era and record‑breaking Coachella comeback. SHARE SHARE Credit: Ian Valentine

Justin Bieber is not gearing up for a world tour, according to a new report - even though fans briefly believed otherwise when a fresh “tour” tab appeared on his official website.

Sources speaking to TMZ say there are no plans for the 32‑year‑old to launch a major run of shows anytime soon.

Bieber’s last live appearance was at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony earlier this month, where he performed Yukon and Walking Away. His live schedule has remained light since he cancelled the Justice World Tour in 2023 after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological condition that can cause facial paralysis and hearing issues. At the time, he stepped back to prioritise his health.

The renewed speculation comes on the heels of Bieber’s blockbuster Coachella comeback. He recently released SWAG COACHELLA (WEEKEND I) - the full recording of his first major performance in four years, a headline set that drew one of the largest crowds in the festival’s history. The show saw him blast through SWAG‑era tracks and fan favourites, weaving in an acoustic segment, nostalgic visuals and even old YouTube clips from his early days. He was joined by a star‑studded roster of guests including The Kid LAROI, Tems, Wizkid, Dijon and Mk.gee.

Weekend two delivered one of the festival’s most viral moments when Billie Eilish - a lifelong Belieber - was serenaded by Bieber during One Less Lonely Girl.

The numbers behind his Coachella takeover were staggering. Bieber’s sets pulled 147 million global views, making them the most‑watched performances in Coachella history. The streaming impact was even bigger: he became Spotify’s most‑streamed artist, hitting 105 million streams in a single day and 431 million across the week - an almost 1,800% spike.

He also pushed 21 songs into Spotify’s Global Top 200 and landed seven albums on the Billboard 200 simultaneously. One track in particular exploded: Beauty and a Beat, which soared to No.1 on both Spotify Global and the Billboard Global 200 after his Weekend 1 performance, pulling in over 75 million streams and earning 8x Platinum status.