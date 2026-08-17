Pop Este Haim says the band’s '24/7' creative flow continues as she finds new inspiration in New York Este Haim has revealed that Haim are constantly writing while she soaks up the energy of New York and figures out what their next record might sound like. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Este Haim has shared an update on the band’s creative momentum, saying Haim’s songwriting never really stops - even as she embraces a new chapter of life and fresh surroundings.

The 40-year-old star - who tied the knot with Bitcoin businessman Jonathan Levin in 2025 - said the sibling trio’s work ethic remains relentless behind the scenes.

She explained in an interview with NME to promote the new Bella Ramsey film Sunny Dancer: “Haim business is open for business, 24 hours, seven days a week. We’re always writing, we’re always thinking about what the next thing is going to sound like."

But the musician also admitted she’s taking time to enjoy life outside the studio, adding: “I also just want to live in it a little bit and experience life. I want to revel in being married for a minute. I didn’t get married until I was 39, so now I want to enjoy it and stop and smell the roses for a little bit.”

Este - who worked on the score for the British coming-of-age flick Sunny Dancer - has found being in New York to be inspiring creatively.

She told the outlet: “I’ve really found New York to be very inspiring… And the energy in New York, I’ve really been thriving in it. You go outside of your door and you’re in the s***; you are in the flow whether you like it or not. I’ve found it really inspiring - just the energy and the sounds of New York, it’s so different for me.”

When asked whether the next Haim album might reflect her East Coast surroundings, Este kept things open‑ended, saying: “We’ll have to wait and see! I don’t know the answers yet, but I’m having a great time figuring it out!”

Haim's last studio album was 2025's I Quit.