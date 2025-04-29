Haim to bring I Quit Tour to UK arenas this October Haim are set to tour arenas across the UK this October in support of their new album 'I Quit'. SHARE SHARE Haim are bringing the I quit tour to the UK this October and also play Margate's Dreamland in June

Haim have announced a UK arena tour in support of their new album 'I Quit'.

The pop rock group – comprising sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim – recently returned with new singles 'Relationships' and 'Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out' from their upcoming follow-up to 2020's 'Women in Music Pt. III'.

The album is due for release on June 20, and a week later, they will play Margate in Kent as part of the Dreamland Summer Series, before returning to the UK in October for a st ring of arena dates.

Before then, they will play BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend at Sefton Park in Liverpool on May 25.

The 'I quit' tour kicks off on October 24 at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, before heading to Cardiff, Brighton, London, Manchester, and Glasgow, where the leg wraps on October 31.

Fans who pre-order the album here by April 29 at 12pm BST will get access to an exclusive pre-sale at 10am local time on April 30.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on May 2 and can be purchased here

Meanwhile, the girls recently brought out pop star Addison Rae when they performed the live debut of their new song, 'Blood on the Street', at an intimate venue in Los Angeles. Check it out below:

'I quit' UK tour dates:

June 27 - Margate - Dreamland Summer Series

Oct 24 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

Oct 25 – Cardiff - Utilita Arena

Oct 26 – Brighton - Brighton Centre

Oct 28 – London - The O2

Oct 30 – Manchester - Co-Op Live

Oct 31 – Glasgow - OVO Hydro





