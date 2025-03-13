Haim waiting on George Michael sample clearance for new song The Haim girls are waiting to see if they can get a George Michael sample cleared for a track on their new album. SHARE SHARE Haim are waiting to get the green light to use a sample of a George Michael song for a track on their new album

Haim are hoping George Michael's estate will clear a sample of 'Freedom! ‘90’ on their new song.

The pop rock group – comprising sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim – have used a snippet of the gospel chant from the 1990 tune, not to be confused with the late music legend’s band Wham!’s 1984 chart-topper ‘Freedom’, on a new track called ‘Gone’ from their upcoming LP.

Alana told i-D magazine: “Everything’s gonna figure out.”

It’s also inspired by Beyoncé’s use of samples.

Danielle said: “I was listening to the Beyoncé album, and I was really inspired by all the different samples.

“It doesn’t feel ‘F*** you’ to me—it feels like… ‘I’m gonna do my thing.’”

The trio returned this week with the lead single, ‘Relationships’, which “offers a contrast to the forthcoming album’s rock sound.”

The new single was accompanied with a streamy music video featuring ‘Outer Banks’ hunk Drew Starkey as Danielle’s love interest.





Alana told the publication the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ is the “closest we’ve ever gotten to how we wanted to sound.”

Working with Rostam Batmanglij – who was a producer on the last record as well – made for an effortless experience.

Danielle said: “Working with Rostam, in general it’s very quick, kinetic with him, which I really love as an artist.

“Maybe before, it wasn’t that way, it was kind of a more… longer, searching, laboured situation.”



