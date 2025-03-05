The George Michael Singers 'excited' to be performing star's songs on stage George Michael's backing singers Shirley Lewis, Jo Garland and Jay Henry cannot wait to go out on tour, starting on Thursday, March 27. SHARE SHARE The George Michael Singers cannot wait to go out on their UK tour this year

George Michael's backing vocalists are going out on the road.

For seven days, Jay Henry, Shirley Lewis and Jo Garland will be performing the late 'Faith' icon's greatest hits in venues across the UK.

As well as treating fans to covers of his timeless, feelgood tracks, the trio will exclusively share untold stories about working with their late dear pal - who died from a fatty liver on Christmas Day in 2016 aged 53.

