WATCH: Haim bring out Addison Rae for live debut of new song Blood on the Street Haim performed the new song 'Blood on the Street' with special guest Addison Rae. SHARE SHARE Haim bring out Addison Rae to perform new song 'Blood on the Street'

Haim announced their fourth studio album, 'I Quit', at their first live show since 2023 on Wednesday (24.04.25).

The pop rock group – comprising sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim – recently returned with new singles 'Relationships' and 'Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out' from their upcoming follow-up to 2020's 'Women in Music Pt. III'.

And during their first of two concerts at Los Angeles' indie venue The Bellwether - which has a capacity of just 1,500 - the trio teased the new LP, due on June 20.

As well as the album news, the girls brought out a very special guest, pop sensation Addison Rae, who joined them to debut the new song, 'Blood on the Street'.







