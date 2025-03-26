HAIM join stacked Radio 1 Big Weekend lineup Sister rock group HAIM have joined the star-studded lineup for the 2025 edition of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. SHARE SHARE HAIM have been added to the lineup for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool

HAIM will perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend this summer.

The pop-rock sister trio will play at the youth radio station's music festival on May 25.

This year, the event takes place at Sefton Park in Liverpool between May 23 and 25.

HAIM are hot on the heels of their comeback single, ‘Relationships’, a pop rock anthem released earlier this month, alongside a music video featuring 'Outer Banks' and 'Queer' star Drew Starkey.

The ‘Little of Your Love’ band joins an already stacked lineup of artists for the festival, including Tom Grennan, Wolf Alice, Inhaler, Biffy Clyro, Confidence Man, Barry Can’t Swim, and The Wombats.

Plus, Mumford and Sons, Tate McRae, Self Esteem, and JADE.

HAIM are also set to play at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 24 and Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival on June 5.