Lizzo reveals The Strokes were a 'huge inspiration' on upcoming album Love in Real Life

Lizzo has revealed The Strokes were a surprising inspiration for her new album.

The 36-year-old singer — famous for chart-topping pop hits 'Juice', ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good As Hell’ — said the New York indie rockers were "on the mood board" for the follow-up to 2022's 'Special'.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she said: “The Strokes were just such a huge inspiration. The Strokes were on the mood board for ‘Love in Real Life’.”

The Strokes' big hits include ‘Someday’, ‘Last Nite’, and ‘Bad Decisions’.

The four-time Grammy winner told Lowe: “I always hear stories about artists finding their sound and finding the sonic [in their] album or the project […] This time I really feel like I was sonically focused on a sound. The way that we found it was just, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m one of them now’. I can tell this story.”

So far, fans have heard the LP's title track and new single, 'Still Bad', just dropped.

Of the tune ‘Love in Real Life’, she said: “I wrote that song and was like, ‘Whoa, this is it. Erase, scratch everything we did’… Starting with ‘Love in Real Life’ is the track one. That’s where the rest of this kind of happened.”

This was her first single since ‘Pink’ for the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ film in July 2023.

She took a step back from the spotlight following legal controversy with her employees. Her former dancers sued her for sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Lizzo has vowed to clear her name, denying all the allegations made against her.