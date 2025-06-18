SZA feared fans would only go to Grand National Tour shows for Kendrick Lamar SZA has claimed that she was worried fans would only be interested in attending the Grand National Tour to see Kendrick Lamar as she opened up about the fears she has when it comes to performing. SHARE SHARE SZA was fearful that audiences only wanted to see Kendrick Lamar on the pair's Grand National Tour

The R+B superstar is sharing top billing with the rapper on their current global jaunt but has explained that she was crippled by anxiety before the performances began.

In conversation with fellow artist Chappell Roan for Interview magazine, SZA said: "Every time I had to go on stage, every time I had to get on a carpet, I'd have full-on panic attacks.

"I used to not show up to something because it was like, 'I'm never going to win. No one cares that I'm here. Why would I go?'"

