Lizzo to play Sister Rosetta Tharpe in upcoming biopic Lizzo has been cast as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in a new biopic about the late Godmother of Rock and Roll. SHARE SHARE Lizzo is set to play Sister Rosetta Tharpe in a new film from Amazon MGM Studios

Lizzo has landed the role of Sister Rosetta Tharpe in a new biopic about the late rock'n'roll icon.

The Grammy winning star - whose hits include 'Juice', 'About Damn Time' and 'Truth Hurts' – is set to make her debut as a leading lady in the upcoming flick by Amazon MGM Studios.

Sharing Deadline's article announcing the casting to her Instagram, Lizzo declared: "Black people made rock n roll yeaaaah."

She added to her Instagram Story: "It's finally out ya'll. I'm so excited and honored. (sic)”

The film, 'Rosetta', is penned by Natalie Chaidez and Kwynn Perry.

Deadline reports: “Inspired by true events, the film will capture a pivotal period in Thrape’s life — one of groundbreaking innovation, defiant passion, and secret love. As she shatters musical boundaries with her signature guitar sound, she must navigate societal constraints, conceal her love for another woman, and ultimately transform a wedding into one of the most legendary concerts in history — the first stadium show.”

Often referred to as the "Godmother of Rock and Roll”, Rosetta was known for her signature blend of gospel with electric guitar, and the music legend inspired a host of rock and roll legends including Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, and Little Richard.

Her use of heavy distortion on her electric guitar, paved the way for future blues and rock artists.

Rosetta - who died on October 9, 1973, at the age of 58, after suffering a massive stroke and coma - was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Lizzo’s huge movie news comes after she recently confirmed her new album is finished.

As well as being thrilled that 'Love in Real Life' is ready to go, Lizzo announced an appearance on sketch comedy series 'Saturday Night Live’ and had emergency dental surgery all on the same day.

She wrote on Instagram: "ALBUM IS DONE YALL! ASTROLOGY EXPERTS Do my mercury got micro braids? Cus I got an emergency root canal, announced SNL finished my album all in one day today (sic)"

It comes after Lizzo recently expressed her fury over criticism of her new music - insisting negative reviews of her song 'Still Bad', which is her first single from 'Love in Real Life', are "lazy".

Lizzo wrote on X: "Saying my brand of 'poptimism' doesn’t work in a 'post Covid world' is a lazy take ... As if I didn’t release ‘about damn time’ post pandemic ...

"As if I didn’t write [her song] ‘About Damn Time’ to be a post lockdown anthem to inspire us to get outside and together again. And was successful at it btw ...

"Same people saying my music is 'too optimistic' would’ve been real mad in the 60s at James Brown and Motown ... "'Still Bad' is a break-up song with the world. It literally starts with me saying: 'I’m bouta throw my phone away' it’s a call to action for the negativity we experience on our phones and how we need to disengage and recenter. The girls that get it, get it ...

"In the music video I’m literally taking my power back from the 'birds' (tweets) that tried to keep me down with negativity …

"I think seeing and hearing a black woman make real music with radical joy triggers miserable people … but I follow in the footsteps of Janet [Jackson], of Funkadelic, of Earth Wind and Fire … nobody’s doing it like me for Us. And I stand on that."

She also called out double standards in the music industry faced by Black artists.

She continued: "Imagine listening to 'say it loud I’m black and I’m proud' and saying it’s too optimistic ... Imagine listening to [OutKast song] 'Hey Yah' and saying it’s too poppy… what Andre [Andre 3000] say? Yall don’t wanna listen ya just wanna hate ...

"Aretha [Franklin] and Whitney [Houston] got backlash for being 'too pop' and they kept going… and so will I ...

"I’m out here reclaiming rock n roll for US … (sic)"