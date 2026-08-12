Hip Hop/Rap Drake offers to buy home for OnlyFans goth Pinkchyu after she win his dating show The internet personalty and OnlyFans star has opened up about her time with the rapper. SHARE SHARE Drake is buying Pinkchyu's mom a home

Drake has pledged to buy a new home for the mother of Pinkchyu, the goth streamer who won his 20‑v‑1 dating show during a Kick livestream over the weekend.

The 39‑year‑old rapper told her she could choose anything she wanted as her prize, and when she asked if he would buy a house for her mom, he replied: “Oh yeah, I’d love to.”

Pinkchyu later confirmed to TMZ that Drake has encouraged her to pick any listing she likes and send it over. She said: “That’s what he said!”

The streamer - who also works on OnlyFans - revealed she has already told her mother about the win, but urged her not to look too deeply online.

She explained: “I told her about it, and then I told her I won. I was like, ‘Just don’t look online, no matter what happens, mom. Just don’t be looking online.’ And she’s like, ‘Okay’. I think she’s just really grateful. Like, I do OF and a lot of the money I have to take care of my family, help with my sisters. I’m half Mexican, so we’re all really, really close, and so obviously she’s over the moon!”

Despite appearing on a Drake dating show, Pinkchyu admitted she isn’t a major fan of his music and mainly knows him from his time playing Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation.

She said: “What’s crazy is when we talked and stuff, I was like, ‘You know what’s funny is I just remember you from Degrassi’. I know some of his popular songs and stuff, but that’s where I knew him, was watching Degrassi. I was like, this is crazy because I listen to goth music and metal… that’s the kind of music I listened to. I don’t know, this is so funny because it’s like, we’re complete opposites.”

Pinkchyu also insisted nothing romantic happened after the show wrapped.

She said: “No, no, no. We just had a lot of the conversations. It’s overwhelming because I’m just, I’m really happy. I don’t know. I’m like the weird girl that was like the weird streamer, and then I started doing Instagram and being more hot I guess. I don’t know how I got here, I’m just so grateful.”



