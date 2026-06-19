Hip Hop/Rap Travis Scott's Sicko Mode producer dead at 29 Tay Keith was a huge name in hip-hop and worked with all the top stars from Drake and Eminem to Travis Scott, and even Beyoncé. SHARE SHARE Credit: Bennett Ragling/Getty Images

Grammy‑nominated producer Tay Keith has died in Nashville at the age of 29, officials have announced.

The Sicko Mode hitmaker - whose real name was Brytavious Lakeith Chambers - was discovered at his Martin Street home on Thursday (18.06.26) after officers carried out a welfare check.

Metro Nashville Police said his death remains “unclassified” until autopsy findings are complete, adding in a statement that investigators do not suspect foul play.

The Memphis‑raised producer became one of the most in‑demand names in hip‑hop over the past decade, working with artists including Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, 21 Savage, Swae Lee and Eminem.

He started making beats in his early teens and began attracting industry attention around 2015 through his work with Blac Youngsta.

Keith’s profile rose sharply when Shoot, his collaboration with BlocBoy JB, went viral in 2017.

The following year, the pair scored a global breakthrough with Look Alive featuring Drake. He later co‑produced Travis Scott’s chart‑topping single Sicko Mode, which spent more than 30 weeks in the Top 10 and earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

The Nonstop producer continued to build an extensive catalogue, contributing to Beyoncé’s Before I Let Go, Eminem’s Not Alike and further collaborations with Drake and BlocBoy JB.

He also released music under his own name, including the 2023 track Pound Town with Sexyy Red, which went on to receive a remix from Nicki Minaj.

In a past interview with The Nashville Tennessean, the Pound Town hitmaker reflected on his upbringing in Memphis and the role music played in shaping his future.

He said: “It was rough.

“You gotta grind, you gotta make your way. Everybody’s got their grind mentality in Memphis. Music was my way out. School was the plan B, just in case music didn't work out.”