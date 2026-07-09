Pop Taylor Swift fans snap up ‘wedding day’ trash collected outside Madison Square Garden More than 1,300 cubes of discarded items found outside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding venue have sold out, after artist Justin Gignac packaged the debris as limited‑edition “NYC Garbage” sculptures. SHARE SHARE Credit; Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans have bought up hundreds of tiny “trash sculptures” made from debris found outside Madison Square Garden on the day of her wedding to Travis Kelce.

The couple married at the New York arena last Friday (03.07.26), and artist Justin Gignac visited the site shortly afterwards to collect discarded items left behind by crowds gathered outside.

Gignac - known for turning New York litter into art - picked up cigarette butts, water bottle caps, caution tape, straws, utensils, a ring pop, a lone AirPod and even an ovulation test kit, before sealing the items inside clear plastic cubes. He gathered the debris while wearing a tuxedo and carrying a litter picker, joking: “Did people think I was a wedding guest who decided to clean up the streets after leaving the party? Yes, yes, they did.”

The limited‑edition cubes, branded New York City Garbage: JusT+T Married and Not Invited Edition (Taylor + Travis’ Wedding), were priced at $25 plus $10 postage. All 1,300 pieces have now sold out, with orders shipped to 30 countries.

The online listing leaned into the wedding theme, reading: “There's garbage on the floor after the party. Collected from the edge of a love story outside Madison Square Garden, as close to Taylor + Travis' big day as you could've gotten without an invite. This is the debut of Pocket Garbage, so you can carry a piece of the greatest day of your… I mean, their lives, wherever you go.”

Buyers couldn’t choose which item they received, with Gignac writing: “Your cube will be thoughtfully (and randomly) selected by the artist. Sorry, no requests — only telepathy. Use your crystals, totems, and vision boards to manifest the one you want.”

Each cube was hand‑assembled, signed, and sealed to ensure it wouldn’t “leak or smell.”