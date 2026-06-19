Rock The Rolling Stones launch podcast ahead of new album The Rolling Stones have launched Speaking In Tongues, a new six‑part official podcast, offering a behind‑the‑scenes look at the making of their upcoming album Foreign Tongues. SHARE SHARE Credit: Kevin Mazur

The Rolling Stones have announced Speaking In Tongues, a new official podcast featuring exclusive interviews with Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, offering a detailed look at the making of their upcoming album Foreign Tongues.

Narrated by Norah Jones, the six‑part series takes listeners inside the studio as the band reflect on the writing, recording and creative process behind the record, which arrives globally on July 10.

The episodes include previously unheard material, studio outtakes and early versions of new songs, tracing how ideas developed into finished tracks.

The podcast also features contributions from producer Andrew Watt, The Cure’s Robert Smith, Steve Winwood and cover artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn.

The series will be available on all major podcast platforms.





The first episode will arrive on June 25, the day before with the next single from the album, Jealous Lover.