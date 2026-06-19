Hip Hop/Rap Oliver Tree’s mother shares tribute following singer’s tragic death in Rio helicopter collision Oliver Tree’s mother has paid tribute to the late singer after he was confirmed as one of six people killed in a mid‑air helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Oliver Tree’s mother has shared a tribute to her son following his death in a helicopter collision in Brazil earlier this month.

The Miss You singer, 32, was among six people who died when two aircraft collided over Rio de Janeiro.

His mother, Christine Begin Nickell, posted a childhood photograph of the musician on Facebook, writing: “Our dear son Oliver, you made this world a better place. We are so proud of you. RIP.”

Her message follows tributes from across the entertainment world, including one from Tree’s former partner Melanie Martinez.

The Dollhouse hitmaker, who dated the singer after years of friendship, wrote on Instagram Stories: “Been an absolute wreck today. It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone. He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected so deeply.”

Tree was killed alongside YouTuber Gaspi - real name Gaspar Prim - Brazilian DJ Lucas Frota, two pilots and another passenger. Their deaths were confirmed by authorities on Thursday (18.06.26).

A spokesperson for the state of Rio de Janeiro said: “The last body identified was that of the American Oliver Tree. Brazilians Lucas Brito, Charles Marsillac, and Alexandre Souza, as well as Argentinians Gaspar Prim and Lucas Vignale, were also identified.”

According to the Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Department, the helicopters crashed into an electric car dealership after the mid‑air collision.

One aircraft exploded on impact, causing a fire that spread through around 20 vehicles.

The Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center is conducting an inquiry, with a report expected in due course.

The Life Goes On hitmaker had been on a world tour in support of his new album Love You Madly, Hate You Badly.

The run began in Mexico City on 30 May and was scheduled to continue across multiple continents.

Announcing the tour on X last month, he wrote: “The world’s first world tour. 7 continents. 40+ countries. 6 months of beautiful chaos. See you out there.”



